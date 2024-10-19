Truist Financial Corp Has $268,000 Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

