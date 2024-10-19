Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,794,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,934,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.