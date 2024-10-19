Truist Financial Corp Makes New $272,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 686,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,827 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

