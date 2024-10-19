Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26,345.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,258 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 82.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 258,103 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,494,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Sunoco by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 583,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 83,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

