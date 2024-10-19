Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $55.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr purchased 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cognex by 986.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,961 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $58,502,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,272,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 723,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.