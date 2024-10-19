CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $233.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.07.

CME opened at $228.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.39. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $230.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

