Q3 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Lowered by Zacks Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 611.8% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $46,683,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

