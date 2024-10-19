Roth Capital Comments on Aspen Aerogels Q1 Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASPN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

ASPN stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after buying an additional 1,220,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

