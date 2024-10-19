CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $198.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.66.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CRA International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,161.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $155,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,161.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CRA International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

