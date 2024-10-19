Truist Financial Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $35.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. Celsius has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $99,746,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

