Mizuho Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $205.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $206.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day moving average of $172.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 150.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $117,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

