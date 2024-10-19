Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Cerus Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $314.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.18. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cerus by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cerus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 35,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cerus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

