Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Evercore ISI

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $390.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $260.13 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.63 and a 200-day moving average of $357.20.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,081,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,604,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

