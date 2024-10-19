Truist Financial Corp Has $319,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

