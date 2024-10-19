Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 17.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $565.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,445,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,445,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 473,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,146.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,173 shares of company stock worth $1,571,502 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

