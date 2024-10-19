Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $51,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 409,574 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $56.03.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

