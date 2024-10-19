Truist Financial Corp Takes $310,000 Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,322. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

