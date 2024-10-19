ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the first quarter valued at $3,913,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ESAB by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESAB by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,316,000 after buying an additional 653,377 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,811,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $113.94 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

