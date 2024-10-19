Truist Financial Corp Sells 991 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 335,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 62,587 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 241,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 115,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $307.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.