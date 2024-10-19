BMO Capital Markets Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $230.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

Biogen Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.88. Biogen has a one year low of $181.31 and a one year high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 924.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Biogen by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

