Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 5,864 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 189,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HELO stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.