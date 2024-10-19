BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 105.45% and a negative net margin of 57.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.