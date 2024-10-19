Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

BEAM opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,784 shares of company stock worth $2,834,485 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

