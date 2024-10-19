Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14. Bank First has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $955.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.30.
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
