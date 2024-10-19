Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.14. Bank First has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $955.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bank First

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 91.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bank First by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank First by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 167.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.