Creative Planning Sells 7,986 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monro were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monro by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 33.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Monro by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Price Performance

Monro stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $836.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

