Creative Planning Acquires 180 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 777,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $179.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

