Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,679,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $21.90 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

