Creative Planning Has $277,000 Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FINV opened at $6.04 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.45.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

