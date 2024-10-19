Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYCR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

