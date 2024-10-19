Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

