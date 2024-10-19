Creative Planning Takes Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $47,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 518.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

