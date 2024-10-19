Creative Planning Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

