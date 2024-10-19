Creative Planning Acquires 381 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 46.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Strategic Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Strategic Education by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh purchased 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

