Creative Planning Trims Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

