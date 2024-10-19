Piper Sandler Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $285.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $219.70 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $335.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Align Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

