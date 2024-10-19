Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after buying an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

