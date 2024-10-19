Wells Fargo & Company Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

