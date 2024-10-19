Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.48.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $321.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

