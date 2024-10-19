Loop Capital Upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Buy

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

AMWD opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

