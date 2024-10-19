HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 149.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALMS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Alumis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Alumis has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($21.53). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alumis will post -6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alumis during the second quarter valued at about $26,067,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Yu Fan purchased a new position in Alumis in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Alumis during the second quarter valued at $8,229,000.

Alumis Company Profile



Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

