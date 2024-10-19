Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $340.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $292.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $294.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

