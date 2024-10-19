Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 729,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 790.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 363,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

