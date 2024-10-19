Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.23 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 21.19 ($0.28). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Beowulf Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.23.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

