ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ProFrac in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $999.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProFrac will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,800,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,435,537.05. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,933,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,207,161. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 228,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 72.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

