Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.74 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 80.96 ($1.06). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 83,482 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Trifast Price Performance

Trifast Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £106.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,633.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Trifast

In other news, insider Iain Percival acquired 161,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,754 ($101.25) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504,720.72 ($16,328,964.12). 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

