UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.34 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38). UIL shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,035 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.34.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,666.67%.
UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.
