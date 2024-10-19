Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.86 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 71.60 ($0.93). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.89), with a volume of 624,099 shares.

Filtronic Stock Down 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of £148.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6,800.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Tyerman bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,596.50). Insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.