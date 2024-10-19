Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $28.05. Rexel shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 1,972 shares.

Rexel Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

Rexel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.