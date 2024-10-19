Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares.

Strategic Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

