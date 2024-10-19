SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.55. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 659,356 shares trading hands.

SPI Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.